SYRIA: Pro-Regime Supporters Surround The Al Jazeera Bureau And Threaten To Burn It Down

15:43 ET SYRIA: Pro-regime supporters have surrounded the Al Jazeera bureau in Damascus and are threatening to storm it or burn it down, according to Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera has of course covered the regime’s massacre of protesters.Police have killed 20 in Sanamein after firing into a crowd, witnesses tell Reuters.
Another three people were killed in Damascus, witnesses tell AJ.Protesters claim another person was killed in Latakia.
Several people were killed in Daraa in “heavy gunfire” on protesters, witnesses tell AJ. Protesters were trying to burn down a statue of the former president, Hafez al-Assad.
Previously protests were limited to Daraa, but today they have spread around the country. Secret police arrested dozens in
Damascus, witnesses tell Reuters. There are even protests in Hama, which is shocking because tens of thousands were massacred here in 1982, according to the BBC’s Jon Williams.Mid-afternoon in Washington, White House spokesman Jay Carney said: “We strongly condemn the Syrian government’s attempts to repress and intimidate demonstrators.”
10:13 ET JORDAN: Dozens were injured in attacks on pro-reform protests in Amman, according to Al Arabiya.
08:00 ET YEMEN: Exit talks for President Saleh have hit a snag, according to the WSJ. This update follows the Journal’s report last night that Saleh was on his way out.
In Sanaa police fired warning shots to prevent clashes between rival protesters, according to the AFP.
EARLIER: A few big protests to worry about today, which may start after noon prayer.
First in Yemen, where despite rumours that President Saleh would step down within days and promises from Saleh of a peaceful transfer of power, activists vowed to stage a wide-scale protester. Police have reportedly set up checkpoints to stop protesters from reaching the government headquarters in Sanaa.
Second in Syria, where protesters are gathering despite crackdowns that may have killed over one hundred earlier this week. President Assad has promised political reform including the lifting of emergency laws in place since 1963.
Third in Bahrain, where protesters have planned a day of rage despite violent crackdowns and arrests earlier this week. The government recently tore down a large monument at Pearl Square to mark the symbolic end of unrest — which is clearly a fantasy.
The government has recruited new security forces from Pakistan, according to the WSJ, in addition to foreign assistance from Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.
We’ll be updating live if any protests turn violent.
See 11 Countries That Could Become The Next Libya >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.