SYRIA: Pro-Regime Supporters Surround The Al Jazeera Bureau And Threaten To Burn It Down

15:43 ET SYRIA: Pro-regime supporters have surrounded the Al Jazeera bureau in Damascus and are threatening to storm it or burn it down, according to Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera has of course covered the regime’s massacre of protesters.Police have killed 20 in Sanamein after firing into a crowd, witnesses tell Reuters.



Another three people were killed in Damascus, witnesses tell AJ.Protesters claim another person was killed in Latakia.

Several people were killed in Daraa in “heavy gunfire” on protesters, witnesses tell AJ. Protesters were trying to burn down a statue of the former president, Hafez al-Assad.

Previously protests were limited to Daraa, but today they have spread around the country. Secret police arrested dozens in