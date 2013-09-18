Look Through The Eyes Of The Guys Who Disarm Bombs For A Living [PHOTOS]

Practice Practice Practice.

Kathryn Bigelow’s pop-culture portrayal of military bomb techs in the movie Hurt Locker would have you erroneously believing (among other things) that the life of a bomb tech is an endless series of deployments, cowboy antics, and ditching bomb suits to “die comfortable.”

The truth is that an average bomb tech might go through years of schooling and training just to “reduce” — the term they use for disarming — a bomb from a hundred yards away with the help of a robot and an XBox controller.

They’ve got the steady hands of a surgeon and the sharp minds of the world’s best pilots.

