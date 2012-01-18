A Day In The Life Of 28-Year-Old Shira Lazar As She Builds Her Web Video Empire

Photo: shiralazar.com
For most people, a trip to Las Vegas is a time to relax and unwind.Not Shira Lazar.
The video-blogger, tech journalist and TV host went out to CES and collected four awards from the International Academy of Web Television for her interactive web-TV show What’s Trending, which is developed by her company Disrupt/Group.
Shira, one of Fast Company’s Most Influential Women in Technology, took some pictures during her time in Vegas.
No rest for the weary.
Day 1 - Getting ready for CES shoots today! Hair and makeup at 7 a.m. Always have the laptop around for emails, prep and research.
First stop at 10:45 a.m. at the convention centre — Leo Laporte's TWIT is always fun! He's a broadcaster and independent I look up to. His brand and career are an inspiration.
Back at The Venetian shooting live interviews for VIZIO at CES. Here I am with football star Stevie Johnson. We shoot from 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., then busy with posting on our site WhatsTrending.com and prep for live show the next morning — testing Newtek switcher, prep for guests, research and building graphic assets with the team. No time to party in Vegas!
Day 2 — 6 a.m. wake-up for 7 a.m. makeup. Reading over script and last minute research for live show at 11 a.m.
Time go live at 11 a.m.! VIZIO has been an awesome sponsor, allowing us to take our show on the road for the first time. Here I am interviewing Eliza Dushku on stage at The Venetian Showroom. We're talking about her role as CES Ambassador and her thoughts on the convergence of entertainment and tech.
We wrap the live show at noon. Here I am with our special panelists Veronica Belmont and iJustine post-show in the green room. Now it's time to upload all the videos, blog and socialize the content.
4:30 p.m. — with my team Melissa Jun Rowley, Dick Schultz and Damon Berger en route to the IAWTV Awards.
5:30 p.m. — Posing on the red carpet at the IAWTV Awards with my team. We're nominated for 4 awards!
On stage presenting with comedian Kevin Pollak — he is making fun of me for winning the award over him in the live show and hosting category.
