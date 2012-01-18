A Day In The Life Of 28-Year-Old Shira Lazar As She Builds Her Web Video Empire

Photo: shiralazar.com

For most people, a trip to Las Vegas is a time to relax and unwind.Not Shira Lazar.



The video-blogger, tech journalist and TV host went out to CES and collected four awards from the International Academy of Web Television for her interactive web-TV show What’s Trending, which is developed by her company Disrupt/Group.

Shira, one of Fast Company’s Most Influential Women in Technology, took some pictures during her time in Vegas.

No rest for the weary.

