A Day In The Life Of Bloomberg TV's Trish Regan, As She Covers The Republican National Convention

Photo: Bloomberg TV
Bloomberg TV’s Trish Regan, the host of “Street Smart”, returned to work just four weeks after giving birth to her third child back in July. Since then, she’s been busy preparing for the political conventions in Tampa and Charlotte as part of Bloomberg TV’s coverage called “The Economy Election.”
Regan, who has been in Tampa all this week, took us behind-the-scenes to show us what it’s like covering the Republican National Convention.
Regan said covering a convention is all about stamina. After today, she’ll head to Charlotte for the Democratic National Convention.
After a 5am wake up call and a cup of cold coffee, I'm off to the Bloomberg Link, our headquarters at the RNC in Tampa, FL.
Ran into Bloomberg TV's political analyst Matt Dowd in his cowboy boots on my way to make-up. He gave me his debrief on Chris Christie's impact at the RNC.
9:00 am: Time to talk tech—I moderate an off-camera panel discussion hosted by Bloomberg and Google on the subject of start-ups, job creation and innovation.
Time to plot our mid-morning show with Courtney Chapman and Cullen Daly, our stellar team of producers in Tampa.
11:30 am: Chatted with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson about presidential politics, convention pins and Tim Tebow. First down!! He tells me Mitt Romney probably would start Tebow - and would give it plenty of analysis.
Next up, the second highest ranking Republican in the House Kevin McCarthy. He tells me on Bloomberg TV that Todd Akin needs to step out of the Missouri Senate Race.
10 hours later and I'm still going strong. Watch dog Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) insists: Government needs to get out of the way.
Minutes before my 9:00 pm prime time special, head of Bloomberg Television Andrew Morse locks the line up.
