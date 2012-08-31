A Day In The Life Of Bloomberg TV's Trish Regan, As She Covers The Republican National Convention

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg TV’s Trish Regan, the host of “Street Smart”, returned to work just four weeks after giving birth to her third child back in July. Since then, she’s been busy preparing for the political conventions in Tampa and Charlotte as part of Bloomberg TV’s coverage called “The Economy Election.”



Regan, who has been in Tampa all this week, took us behind-the-scenes to show us what it’s like covering the Republican National Convention.

Regan said covering a convention is all about stamina. After today, she’ll head to Charlotte for the Democratic National Convention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.