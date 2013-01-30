Sweden's Top Fashionista Shares Her Secrets For Staying Gorgeous

Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com

We take a look at 24 beauty hours in the life of Sweden’s most famous fashion blogger, Elin Kling.Former model turned icy cool Scandi blogger Elin Kling, of Style by Kling, opens up her beauty diary.



MY MORNING RITUAL

After scrubbing my face with Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant in a five minute shower, I spray Dermalogica Ultra Calming Mist over my face and neck before I mix my Kiehl’s Super Fluid UV defence SPF50 with my smoothing cream from Dermalogica.

I’ve been told to protect my skin with sunscreen, even when there’s no sun, too many times to not do it. It took me a while though until I found a product which is not greasy or too heavy. Kiehls Super Fluid defence is very, very light and the best I’ve found so far.

Kling’s morning ritual. Dermalogica Smoothing Cream, £34.80,Kiehl’s Super Fluid UV defence, $38 (available from the US website only) & Daily Microfoliant, £30.50 .

MY MAKE-UP REGIME

While I let my hair dry naturally with some Extreme Anti-snap from Redken, I start my make up routine. To wake my skin up, the first thing I put on my face is my daily moisturiser, let it dry for a while, then after a few minutes I start with the make up.

READ: Who’s that girl? Elin Kling

If I have a long day ahead of me I start with primer from Mac before I continue with Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser. Since this product is very light, I need something more to cover dark circles, so I use Reflex Cover by Make Up Store . This is one of my favourite products. It has a ‘highlight’ effect which really helps me if I have a stresssed schedule.

Besides my concealer my other best friend is my eyebrow pencil by Dior. I’m obsessed with eyebrows, they can really change your face.

Now I have my base, the only thing missing is some shine and glow. Instead of using a powder or blush, I use Soleil Tan De Chanel.

Kling’s make up must have’s. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser, £33, Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel, £33, and MAC Prep & Prime, £28.

MY PERFUME

Before I leave my house I spray on some perfume from Byredo, ‘Blanche’ is my favourite for the moment. Or, I use some Chloé by Chloé, which you can always find in my bathroom. I prefer to not have more then two or three options, so it won’t be hard to choose. I’m very picky when it comes to selecting which perfume for which day.

Blanche by Byredo, £135, the Stockholm based fragrance house founded in by Ben Gorham.

MY HANDBAG MUST-HAVES

During my day I always make sure that I have my cream blush by Nars in my handbag. I love cream products and this one, that I apply on my cheeks, gives me a fresh look during the day. I prefer cream products because I love the shine that comes with it. It gives you very healthy and fresh looking skin, compared to matt products.

Healthy, fresh looking skin in a palette; Cream Blush by Nars, £21 .

MY HEALTH KICK

If I’m lucky, and not too tired, I stop by my gym, even if it’s only for the steam room… (I’m so bad). This is my favourite place. It gives your skin so much glow, and I never feel more fresh then after 15 minutes in here. I always make sure to get a green juice before I head out – I almost feel like I’ve been working out!

MY PRE-SLEEP SKIN-BOOSTING RITUAL

My night time ritual starts with a Pre-Cleanse by Dermalogica. I massage it on my dry face for a minute or two before I add some water and contiune with my Ultracalming Cleanser by Dermalogica. The pre-cleanse is another favourite of mine. You feel so much more clean when using it.

Finally I use vitamin E oil. I do this three times a week during winter time. I buy mine at the pharmacy, no fancy label. The whole idea is that it should be 100% Vitamin E. Good night!

Kling’s night time favourites, Dermalogica Pre-Cleanse, £25.99 & Ultra Calming Cleanser, £9.90 .

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.