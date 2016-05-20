A day in the life of Natalia Vodianova, the Calvin Klein supermodel

Calvin Klein One of Natalia Vodianova’s ads for Calvin Klein.

Natalia “Supernova” Vodianova is probably best known for her work as the face of Calvin Klein’s Euphoria perfume.

Vodianova, 34, is the fifth-highest-paid model in the world, but she has used her fame to promote nonprofit causes that are close to her heart.

In 2004, she set up the Naked Heart Foundation, which supports families raising children with special needs and seeks to create an inclusive and inspiring environment in which to play for every child in urban Russia and internationally.

And this year she became a tech entrepreneur by launching Elbi, an iPhone app that lets people donate small amounts of money to good causes and interact with the people and charities who receive the money. The name stands for “Little Big” (LB), and the philosophy behind it is that you can make a big difference through little actions. Download the app here. Elbi’s advisory board includes Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia founder), Michael Birch (Bebo founder), Arianna Huffington (Huffington Post), designer Diane von Furstenberg, and Brent Hoberman (cofounder of Lastminute.com and Made.com).

Business Insider asked Vodianova to show us, in words and pictures, what a typical day in her life is like. Here’s what she came back with.

Most people know Natalia from her ads and photo shoots in glossy magazines. It looks glamorous. But real life is very different. Calvin Klein Natalia wakes up at 7 a.m., and she wakes up her children at 7:30 a.m. She has four kids. The oldest is Lucas, 14, and the youngest is Maxim, 19 months. Natalia's daughter, Neva, has never had her hair cut, which means it is long and needs a lot of attention before school. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Maxim's favourite breakfast treat is pineapple. Natalia starts her day with hot water and lemon. Timon Afinsky for Supernova! Despite being sleepy in the morning, Lucas is top of his class. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Her 8-year-old son, Viktor, inherited his name from his grand-grandfather Viktor Gromov, along with his cheerful, sparkly personality. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Natalia is a longtime champion of the rights of people with disabilities. Her younger sister Oksana has autism and cerebral palsy. Today, Natalia has been invited to speak on a panel at Unesco's Paris Headquarters for 'Persons with Disabilities Day.' Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Here, Natalia meets Irina Bokova, the director-general of Unesco. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Natalia talks about her charity, the Naked Heart Foundation, and discusses Elbi with panellists from Africa, Japan, Chile and Brasil. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Natalia also manages to spend some time on Elbi. Today's featured project is to draw princess pictures for Diana, a 3-year-old orphan in Uganda who is cared for by a charity called Whisper. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Each featured project lasts 24 hours. When this one ends, all of the pictures will go directly to Whisper, the charity that cares for the 3-year-old in Uganda. Here is a sample of all the pictures members of the Elbi community drew for Diana. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Natalia has been one of the five highest-earning models for the past 10 years, according to Forbes. Supermodel status has enabled her to make a difference for thousands people through her work with the Naked Heart Foundation, the charity she founded in 2004, and Elbi. Today is a shooting day for one of the brand clients. It is only 10 degrees, but the shoot promises to be hot. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Natalia poses on set. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Today's shoot is being done by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott. Here Natalia is showing Marcus the campaign for Diana on Elbi. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! A big challenge when balancing motherhood with a career? Picking up the children after school. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Natalia tries to exercise at least once a week, and at the moment she loves dancing. It's a great way of staying fit, switching off, and doing something good for the soul. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! She combines contemporary dance and modern jazz. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! The dance class lasts an only hour but is very intense. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Like Natalia, her dance teacher Laura has a sibling with special needs. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Back at home in Paris, Natalia catches up with the Elbi team on progress and developments. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! The team updates Natalia on user-testing and coming campaigns with Elbi's charity partners. Natalia is always in contact with the London HQ and its team of 15. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! One of the best moments of the day -- seeing how Elbi has affected a beneficiary. Diana's face says it all. She adores the princess pictures, and now her bunk is covered in them. She sends a big thank-you to the Elbi community. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Sometimes Natalia attends events and celebrations in the fashion industry. Here she is at the opening of the Louis Vuitton Exhibition at Grand Palais in Paris with Suzy Menkes, Karl Lagerfeld and her boyfriend, Antoine Arnault. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! The end of a very long day, Natalia and Antione leave the reception at 8:30 p.m. to put the children to bed. Timon Afinsky for SUPERNOVA! Just time for a goodnight selfie with the kids. Natalia Vodianova

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.