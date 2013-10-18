A Day In The Life Of Bloomberg TV's Francine Lacqua -- London's Money Honey

Every city worth its salt needs a money honey (or two) to keep the daily discussion on finance going. In London, that’s Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua‘s job.

Lacqua, an editor-at-large, hosts “On the Move with Francine Lacqua,” which hits the airwaves across Europe when the market opens. That means, naturally, that she’s covers everything from the French and Italian elections to Davos to G20 meetings.

Lacqua also hosts, “Eye to Eye,” a special series where she sits down with businessmen and top CEOs on London’s Eye.

You know, usual anchor stuff.

My alarm goes off at 4am. I sneak out to the bathroom to get dressed so I don't wake anyone up. By 4:25am I'm in a cab on my way to work. I can't even bring myself to show you a picture of this time in the morning. The coffee machine at Bloomberg greets me with fondness -- I get my standard double espresso. It's now 5:05 and I LOVE my producer. She sent me Twinkies from the States. We share them amongst the team. There's an unwritten rule that we save the *last Twinkie* for a bad day. From 5:10am to 7:56am it's a marathon. 5:40am: Conference call with my team in New York 5:55am: Read the papers, catch up on twitter (@flacqua) 6:15am: Full make-up +hair 7am: Annoy Guy Johnson when he arrives at work. He thinks I'm intense. 7:15am: Conference call for the show with Guy 7:38am: Tease my shows. From 8am, I'm on air for three hours. I love it. I finally get some peace and quiet and can concentrate on the news makers. Today we have a cracking line-up: an exclusive interview with the Finance Minister of South Africa. The show's fun to anchor as we have a lot of C-suite guests drop in, as well as great personalities. This is Rene Redzepi, the best chef in the world for the last three years. We talk about how he keeps his edge and his team motivated. He tells me too much success stifles creativity. Good to keep in mind, I think. My bag has my life in it. iPad, Blackberry and Nokia. Don't diss the Nokia, it has eight hours of talking time (great when in Davos and on location) and I don't have to charge it for four days. I'm addicted my space pen - it writes in all sort of temperatures, and upside down. And I always have raisins in case my toddler is hungry or a grumpy cameraman needs a fuel boost. I need a touch up, after three hours on air, then I'm off to a shoot. 1:30pm: We're in a gorgeous Claridge's hotel suite talking to Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon about her new line of clothes and her book. She's a force to be reckoned with. Got to get the stair shot. 3:30pm: I quickly log my comments onto the iPad, they'll be useful for my on-air presentation tomorrow. My brilliant producer Odette gets back to the office, and I wander home making calls. Today is an easy day, no speeches to give or conferences to host. I only feel bad for my son Luca who'll have to endure my cooking -- pasta and tomato sauce. What am I saying, I'm a great cook! Need more leading ladies in your life? A Day In The Life Of Star Bloomberg TV Anchor Stephanie Ruhle>

