A Navy Sailor Shows Us What Life Is Like Aboard An Amphibious Assault Ship

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

I met Ensign Justin Shull at a visitors briefing where he explained how to transfer cash onto a Navy debit card to pay for my meals while aboard the USS Wasp last week.Shull reads our site and had seen a post we did about my upcoming trip on the US aircraft carrier Wasp from Norfolk to NYC for Fleet Week and he made a point to say hello.



When I first asked him if he were up for having me tail him around a bit and show people what life in the Navy is like, he was reluctant.

“I have the most boring job on the ship,” he told me. “Maybe you should find an aviator.”

I explained that the mundane was what I was going for and that he would be a fine example. He agreed, and the day started off by meeting at his room around 5 a.m. for some Physical Training (PT).

