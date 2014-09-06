A Day In The Life Of CNBC's Star Anchor Scott Wapner

Scott Wapner, the anchor of “Halftime Report”, is a big star over at CNBC.

He works hard, he books big-name guests, and he’s constantly getting big scoops and breaking news.

We also can never forget the time he beautifully refereed the historic on-air brawl between billionaire hedge fund titans Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman.

He was also the one who helped bring the pair of long-time rivals together to hug it out on stage at the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference.

Wapner gave us a glimpse into what his typical day is like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.