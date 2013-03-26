A Day In The Life Of Emily Chang — The Star Bloomberg Host That Everyone In Tech Needs To Know

Today Bloomberg TV is starting a new line-up and introducing day-time viewers on the East Coast to star reporter, Emily Chang.
Chang is the host of Bloomberg West which will now air two hours a day. It was previously only on in the evenings on the East Coast, but they’ve added a 1 PM ET timeslot. Today, she’ll be interviewing Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.
Bloomberg West started two years ago covering tech, media and innovation. It’s the only global TV news program originating from San Francisco and Cory Johnson and Jon Erlichman host as well.
Bloomberg was kind enough to let us peak into Chang’s life for a day, just in time for her brand new time slot.
What a night! Fast forward to the next morning. I'm up at 5:15am. First thing I do is check the headlines on Pulse, the app I can't live without.
The best part of my morning, playing with my son Cooper. He's this close to crawling for the first time, and I'm determined not to miss it!
8 am PT, I arrive at Bloomberg's office at Pier 3 on the Embarcadero. New York, this is what a horrible winter's day in California looks like.
Breakfast at the Bloomberg snack bar. Normally, for me, it's oatmeal and tea. And I'll stash some pretzels for later.
Then it's a strategy session with Bloomberg Businessweek's Doug Macmillan about an upcoming interview with Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. Catch it on Bloomberg West's new hour today at 1pm ET/10 am PT.
Today, @dickc is talking to me about his management style, including a management class he teaches to Twitter employees.
It's a race back to the office for the 3pm PT show, which is less than 2 hours away. But first, a quick stop at the pumping room. No breaks for a working mum! This is also a good time to catch up on e-mails and return a few phone calls. But no time for a real lunch today -- good thing I have those pretzels!
