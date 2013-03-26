A Day In The Life Of Emily Chang — The Star Bloomberg Host That Everyone In Tech Needs To Know

Today Bloomberg TV is starting a new line-up and introducing day-time viewers on the East Coast to star reporter, Emily Chang.



Chang is the host of Bloomberg West which will now air two hours a day. It was previously only on in the evenings on the East Coast, but they’ve added a 1 PM ET timeslot. Today, she’ll be interviewing Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.

Bloomberg West started two years ago covering tech, media and innovation. It’s the only global TV news program originating from San Francisco and Cory Johnson and Jon Erlichman host as well.

Bloomberg was kind enough to let us peak into Chang’s life for a day, just in time for her brand new time slot.

