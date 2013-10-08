DAY IN THE LIFE: How Bobby Holland Hanton Stays In Shape As A Stunt Double For Chris Hemsworth And Daniel Craig

Courtesy of Bobby Holland Hanton Stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton on the set of ‘Jupiter Ascending.’

Bobby Holland Hantonleaps across rooftops, falls from 100-foot ledges, and fights supernatural villains in hand-to-hand combat — all in a day’s work.

Hanton has stunt-doubled for Christian Bale in “The Dark Knight Rises,” Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace,” Ryan Reynolds in “Green Lantern,” and most recently, Channing Tatum in “Jupiter Ascending.”

This November, he suits up as the God of Thunder in “Thor: The Dark World.”

Hanton previously spoke with Business Insider about the extreme work hazards, what the actors are like off-camera, and the sweet job perks.

Now, he shares what a day in production on “Thor: The Dark World” is like:

5:30 a.m. Wake up. If he’s trying to beef up so he can imitate Chris Hemsworth’s build, a typical breakfast consists of grilled chicken, turkey or tuna with boiled eggs, some broccoli and a handful of nuts. Iced green tea to top it off.

Then he hits the shower. “I use a product called Dove Men+Care Odor Guard Body Wash, so I have one less thing to worry about while I’m performing stunts,” Hanton said, “So the actors won’t look at me and go, ‘Who’s that dude who smells over there?'”

Courtesy of Bobby Holland Hanton Chris Hemsworth (L) and Bobby Holland Hanton (R) as Thor, the God of Thunder.

6:30 a.m. If he’s on location and far from his home in London, a car sent by the production company will deliver him to set about an hour and a half before “crew call” for hair and makeup. Depending on the role, he can sit in the chair for up to two hours.

“The makeup and prosthetics crews are so good at what they do, and making it look realistic takes time,” Hanton said.

8 a.m. Unless something in the script has changed dramatically and they need to run it through, they begin shooting the first pre-rehearsed scenes of the day.

Large stunts with massive special effects may require only two takes. They have to nail it, because set-ups like that can require two hours of staging.

1 p.m.Lunch break. Occasionally, they will do what’s called a 10-hour continuous day, during which people eat lunch on the go so they can wrap filming earlier. “I prefer that because it gives you more hours in the evening to relax,” Hanton said.

Afternoon. He shoots another scene and, depending on the list of shots slated to film that day, leaves to rehearse a stunt for later in the week.

The actors and stunt doubles train with each other. “You spend a lot of time together,” Hanton said. “You kind of become a family.”

10 p.m. Time to go home, or to the hotel. For dinner, Hanton chows down on grilled steak, turkey, or chicken with spinach and natural nuts.

In his free time, he trains —

three hours per session, twice a day, six days a week. “Chris Hemsworth is in the best shape of any actor I’ve seen, so I had to work pretty hard to keep up with his size,” Hanton said.

He might sneak in some relaxation.

“I think because the job is so physical, me-time is important to keep this thing going.”

