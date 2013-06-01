A Day In The Life Of The Guys Behind Bang With Friends

Bang With Friends is a hugely popular dating app that allows you to find friends to hook-up with.



The premise is simple. First select the Facebook friends you want to hook up with, if they want to hook up with you too you’ll be able to chat and take things offline.

Founders Colin Hodge and Omri Mor initially kept their identities a secret because they didn’t want the focus to be on them instead of the product.

The veil has since been lifted, but not before Day In The Life Of, a photo blog, followed the guys around and snapped some photos of Hodge and Mor as they worked. We’re republishing the photos, with permission.

