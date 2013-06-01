A Day In The Life Of The Guys Behind Bang With Friends

Kevin Smith
Day In The Life Of BWF

Bang With Friends is a hugely popular dating app that allows you to find friends to hook-up with.

The premise is simple. First select the Facebook friends you want to hook up with, if they want to hook up with you too you’ll be able to chat and take things offline.

Founders Colin Hodge and Omri Mor initially kept their identities a secret because they didn’t want the focus to be on them instead of the product.

The veil has since been lifted, but not before Day In The Life Of, a photo blog, followed the guys around and snapped some photos of Hodge and Mor as they worked. We’re republishing the photos, with permission.

This is Colin Hodge, Bang With Friends' CEO. Before these photos were taken, Hodge and his co-founder, Omri Moor both wanted to remain anonymous.

Colin starts his day by checking email and making sure he's on top of Bang With Friends' projects.

Soon it's time to head out. Running a hugely successful hookup app isn't as easy as it seems.

It's only a quick train ride ...

Before they get down to work, Colin and Omri stop for some snacks.

Now it's time to get to work.

But not before a quick meal ...

Multi-Tasking at its finest. Hodge enjoys a beer, while on a phone call, and working on his laptop.

It's important to stay active and healthy. How else will you impress your potential BWF matches? Here Hodge is suiting up for a soccer game.

After getting cleaned up, its time to relax and hang out. Hodge and Mor are big pool fans.

The night wouldn't be complete without making some new friends.

And a turn on the dancefloor.

