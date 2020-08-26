I love balloons so much that I left my career as a wedding planner to start my own custom balloon installation business. My job often starts when everyone else leaves the office — here's what a typical day looks like.

Clancy Cusack Clancy Cusack of The Little Balloonery setting up a balloon installation.

Clancy Cusack had corporate jobs and worked in the wedding industry in her early career, but always felt called to do something more creative.

After discovering a love for balloons, she began working nights and weekends to create lavish balloon installations for clients and special events in her city of Perth, Australia.

Soon, Cusack was able to quit her 9-to-5 and launch a full-time custom balloon business. She used social media and influencer marketing to advertise online and grow her client base.

Here’s what a day in her life was like before the pandemic, as told to freelance writer Mikki Cusack (Editor’s note: Clancy Cusack is the author’s sibling).

I’ve always agreed with Winnie the Pooh: “No one can be uncheered with a balloon.” Lucky enough for me, after years of working in the wedding industry I was able to walk away from my corporate job, fully embrace my love of balloons, and turn my side hustle of creating balloon installations into a full-time job.

Clancy Cusack Clancy Cusack.

It was a photo on Pinterest that first caught my attention. I was working as a wedding planner, and my bride-to-be client showed me an image of giant balloons with silver and gold tassels lining a wedding aisle. It was the beginning of something special, and I began making custom balloon art installations in my free time.

After a really busy holiday season, I had so much balloon work that I was struggling to balance it all on top of my corporate job. I needed to make a choice, so I took the plunge and quit my job to become a full-time balloon artist.

Clancy Cusack A large installation that Cusack created at a local shopping centre.

It was a risky choice that paid off. I officially launched The Little Balloonery in 2016 and became a full-time small business owner in 2018. No one else in Perth, Australia, was doing what I was; it was an industry sweet spot. Now, there’s up to 20 or more balloon companies in the city, which means a lot more competition.

Instagram is a key component in the success of my business



Clancy Cusack A balloon installation by Cusack for a home baby shower.

When I first started my business, I worked with social media influencers to get promoted to their established online audiences, which would almost instantly generate new customers. I did lots of fun photoshoots and giveaways, and with every Instagram post my business would grow.

I also began collaborating with a marketing agency to expand my exposure in the local small events space, which includes everything from baby showers to engagement parties. Since then, I’ve been running my one-women business successfully from home.

Here’s what a typical day in my life looked like before the pandemic.

6:30 p.m.: My day begins when most people are finishing up work



I grab a coffee to go and drive to the location of my new installation. This day, it’s a corporate office in a shopping centre. I usually drag my husband Michael along for the late night installations, as the extra pair of hands is very handy. For corporate jobs, timing is critical, as I’m working after hours with strict OHS requirements.

7:30 p.m.: I unload my equipment in the loading dock of the venue and wait for the security guards to let me in



I call myself a ‘balloon tradie.’ I often find I’m the only woman in a typically male-dominated environment, such as a loading dock, when I’m unloading my equipment (a scaffold ladder, trolley, inflators, and bags).

8 p.m.: At most late night installations, I’ll grab a drink for a boost of caffeine



I often treat myself to bubble tea (Peach oolong is my favourite!) from the food court in the mall. I like to think that every little bit of extra caffeine helps.

9 p.m. to 3 a.m.: I get to work setting up the installation



I put on my apron, equipped with at least three pairs of scissors, duct tape, and fishing line, and set up my equipment.

This particular installation was bright and Instagrammable and included handmade streamers in addition to the balloons. I unfold the metallic streamer wall carefully and make sure no streamers have been crumpled in the drive over.

I construct the installation piece by piece using around three thousand balloons, which I inflate using two air compressors. This takes time, as the design is intricate. I’ll pop on some Bruno Mars or some other high energy music to keep me motivated as the clock ticks past midnight. By the end of the install, my fingers will be throbbing.

Once I’ve put the finishing touches on and am satisfied with the final result, I take a photo of the installation on my phone and text the security guards to let them know my work is done so they can let me out of the mall.

4 a.m.: I arrive home, shower, and try to get to sleep



After I get home, I head straight for the shower. Sometimes when I get in bed, I’ll still be energised from the night – and the caffeine – so it may take half an hour to finally shut my eyes.

12 p.m.: I wake up in time to meet friends for brunch



Many of my friends work in the creative industry with strange hours like mine, so I’m never short of someone to have breakfast with, followed by a quick walk along the coast. I love to be inspired by nature and always keep my eyes open for exciting colour schemes, like a pop of peach coral against the azure ocean.

I check my phone frequently throughout the day to make sure that everything went well with the installation. On the off chance that something was damaged, I’ll go back and fix it.

1:30 p.m.: I spend time at home catching up on emails and administrative work



It’s time to log on and catch up on the business side of things, like invoicing or sending out new quotes. It’s my least favourite part of the job. Occasionally, I’ll take my laptop to a cafe with WiFi and indulge in a croissant.

6 p.m.: I hop into my car and head back out to take down the installation



Teardown is included in the cost of the installation to make sure I dispose of waste properly. I use biodegradable balloons, which break down at the same rate as a gum leaf. It’s taken some time, but I’ve finally mastered the art of popping the balloons at the neck to eliminate that awful bang.

7:30 p.m.: It’s finally time to unwind



I’m back in time for dinner, which is usually pasta home-cooked by my husband. Afterward, we’ll head off for a walk with our black Labrador, Harper. If it’s not too late when we return, we’ll watch some Netflix, then it’s lights out.

