The 21-year-old founder and CEO behind a social media agency that’s worked with Deloitte and the UN swears by this 7:30 a.m. to midnight schedule.

Erifili Gounari is the founder of the social media agency The Z Link, which has worked with Deloitte.

The Z Link launched in May and is on track to net six figures by next year, she told Insider.

To Insider, Gounari breaks down what a typical day looks like.

When Erifili Gounari advises her clients on their social media strategy, she tells them three things: Be community-driven, modern, and most importantly, authentic. Those practices have helped the 21-year-old grow her social media agency The Z Link, which launched last May.

The Z Link helps companies refine their appeal toward Gen Zers in the hopes of netting a piece of their $US140 ($AU192) billion spending power. Since launching, Gounari’s company has worked with the United Nations, publishing house Hearst UK, and is currently helming a project with consulting firm Deloitte Greece. What’s more, Z Link is on track to net six figures by next year, according to documents verified by Insider.

“Social media marketing was one of the lucky industries that didn’t take a huge hit from the pandemic as the demand for it continued steadily,” said Gounari, who’s currently based in Athens, Greece.

The Z Link also operates “The Gen Z Club” room on social networking app Clubhouse, which amassed over 14,000 members since its creation in January. In addition to creating and running The Z Link, Gounari is earning her master’s degree at Imperial College Business School in London and works full-time for Silicon Valley-based insurance company SafetyWing.

Before that, she worked in social media marketing for Greece and the European Parliament and was included on Greece’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list last year.

California is ten hours ahead of Greece, adding to the difficulty of balancing two full-time jobs, Gounari said. She gave Insider an exclusive look at how she spends her day, including taking time to meditate and setting clear boundaries on when to clock out.