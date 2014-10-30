A Day In The Life Of Dynamic Morgan Stanley Exec Gary Kaminsky

Early mornings, high-powered meetings, and and peanut butter oatmeal — it’s all par for the course in the life of Gary Kaminsky, Morgan Stanley’s Vice Chairman of Wealth Management and former Capital Markets Editor at CNBC.
Kaminsky left CNBC for Morgan Stanley last year, joining the ranks of one of the hottest teams on The Street.
It’s an increasingly demanding business, as wealth management has become one of finance’s most profitable sectors — but Kaminsky remains energetic as ever, preparing for his 6th NYC Marathon and putting in those long hours with style.
If you would like to participate in our “Day In The Life” on Wall Street series, feel free to send an email and a brief description of why you would be a great candidate to [email protected] or [email protected]
I always set this baby for 5 a.m., but honestly I can't remember the last time I didn't wake up before then.
Vanilla almond milk, banana, ice and blueberries... Everyday no matter where I wake up in the world.
About to read all my morning papers.. FT cover to cover then WSJ, NYT and of course NY post sports pages
Last 4 mile quick run before I do the NYC Marathon this weekend (will be my 6th) -- When I turned 50 this past January I decided to run once again... Mid-life crisis?
If you are a child of the 70s like me you will recognise this classic rugby... about 35 years old and looking good.
Checking out my bud Chas Gasparino on Twitter... Always, always has something interesting going on there.
Walking into HQ... The core values of MS -- and yes it really is all about the client at the center of all.
I make sure to look at this plaque every time I walk past remembering Timmy Grazioso, Marni Pont and Morty Frank.
Meeting with colleague Ron Basu and his client visiting with us from Australia, Barry Mendel.. Very good to listen and learn from others daily
Lunch with former colleague and senior portfolio manager of the Neuberger Berman long short fund (NLSIX) Charles Kantor.. Always a spirited debate
Greg Fleming, Colbert Narcisse and I chatting middle market private equity with The Vistria group's Kip Kirkpatrick, Marty Nesbitt and Bill Macatee (yes, that Bill, the amazing voice of US open tennis and the Masters golf on CBS sports)
Daily strategy session with Caroline Gundeck who heads up client development at MS-- happy happy birthday Caroline!!
I do wish I had more time to check out others on Twitter... Now looking at @traderxaspen whom I often cited on my CNBC show -- he's got the best short term feel of the market hands down.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.