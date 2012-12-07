A Day In The Life Of Jane Wells — CNBC's Reporter With A Massive Cult Following

Photo: Image courtesy of Jane Wells

There’s no doubt about it.CNBC’s Jane Wells is the funniest business reporter on financial television. And because she’s so incredibly funny, she has a ton of fans and basically a cult following.



She currently has more than 10,000 Twitter followers. At one point, many of her followers urged her to run for President.

The Los Angeles-based reporter took us behind the scenes with her on one of her recent assignments for CNBC. Her CNBC coverage includes retail, agriculture and defence, California’s economy, West Coast real estate and Las Vegas.

For this particular assignment, Wells visited the town of Fernley, Nevada where there are RV parks filled with temporary Amazon workers (“workampers”) for the holiday season.

She documented her day for us from the moment she woke up and until she went to bed. She even showed us her amazing “pig butts” pajamas.

