A Day In The Life Of Jane Wells — CNBC's Reporter With A Massive Cult Following

There’s no doubt about it.CNBC’s Jane Wells is the funniest business reporter on financial television. And because she’s so incredibly funny, she has a ton of fans and basically a cult following.
She currently has more than 10,000 Twitter followers. At one point, many of her followers urged her to run for President.
The Los Angeles-based reporter took us behind the scenes with her on one of her recent assignments for CNBC. Her CNBC coverage includes retail, agriculture and defence, California’s economy, West Coast real estate and Las Vegas.
For this particular assignment, Wells visited the town of Fernley, Nevada where there are RV parks filled with temporary Amazon workers (“workampers”) for the holiday season.
She documented her day for us from the moment she woke up and until she went to bed. She even showed us her amazing “pig butts” pajamas.
Princess Leia and Eeyore. Since our kids have left for college or beyond, we've filled our empty nest with two rescued Basset Hounds. Not the brightest bulbs on the Christmas tree, but the sweetest.
This is my second trip to Reno in two weeks. This picture is from last week when I went to the Mustang Ranch to interview the owner and madam about fiscal cliff impact on the brothel business. The signage confused me.
In our rented news van, I check online to see how much I've raised in pledges so far for StandUp2Cancer by promising to wear an ugly sweater on CNBC next week.
Cameraman Bill Sims videos Laurel Pine, who has decamped to Reno from San Francisco to sell foie gras legally since the product was banned in California last summer. She wants her address kept confidential for fear of PETA showing up. She says because of the buzz created by the ban, business has doubled.
