Rory McIlroy DEMOLISHED The U.S. Open Field Today

Photo: AP

The second-round of the U.S. Open is well underway at Congressional Country Club, and first-round leader Rory McIlroy is pulling away from the field lead.He just eagled the 8th hole with a spectacular shot that he holed out from the fairway, putting him at 10-under par.



That gives him a seven-shot lead over Y.E. Yang, who won’t tee off until 1:35 ET.

Given his performance at The Masters — when he led almost the entire weekend before self-destructing on the back nine on Sunday — the pressure will continue to mount on McIlroy with every hole.

1:05 UPDATE: Rory McIlroy has just finished his round with a phenomenal 5-under par 66, leaving him 11-under par for the tournament. It’s the lowest 36-hole score in Open history.

He had five birdies and an eagle today and had not bogeyed a hole in the entire tournament until he got to 18 and ended up in the water. His lead is currently 8 strokes over Y.E. Yang, who still has not teed off for his second round.

McIlroy was briefly at 13-under after birdieing 17. No golfer has ever had a score that low at any point in any U.S. Open. The record is -12, held by (who else) Tiger Woods.

Click here to see the full leaderboard and keep checking this page for updates through out the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.