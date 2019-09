European markets have just closed, and clearly the Germans are confident going into the stress test results, not to mention their amazing data from earlier today.



CAC 40 up 0.31%

FTSE 100 down 0.06%

And the DAX, up nearly 3%:

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s exposed in Europe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.