Dax Shepard said Kristen Bell had a ‘ton of jealousy’ when they first started dating because of his past open relationship

Dax Shepard said that despite a ‘ton of jealousy’ early in their relationship, Kristen Bell is now ‘incredibly confident, as she should be.’ Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dax Shepard said his now-wife Kristen Bell felt a lot of jealousy early in their relationship.

He said it was because he’d been in an open relationship for nine years prior to them dating.

Shepard and Bell have been married since 2013 and have two daughters together.

Dax Shepard revealed that there was a “ton of jealousy” early in his relationship with now-wife Kristen Bell because of a past open relationship he’d been in.

Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013 but dated for six years prior to tying the knot. The couple, who are parents to daughters Lincoln and Delta, opened up about their relationship in an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Wednesday.

When host Drew Barrymore asked Shepard about the “last time Kristen got jealous,” the actor responded that Bell is actually “incredibly confident, as she should be,” but his wife wasn’t always that way – especially when the relationship was still relatively new.

“There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship for pretty good reasons,” Shepard said as Bell nodded.

Shepard explained that prior to dating the “Good Place” star, he had been in an open relationship for nine years and he was “blacked out for a big chunk” of his life. He continued that “there were a lot of things” for Bell “to be concerned about” when she first started dating him.

He added: “I’d say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change and I find her to be incredibly not-jealous, which is a very hot characteristic about her.”

Shepard and Bell frequently get candid about their relationship.

Bell previously said during an appearance on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in August that the two wouldn’t still be married if she didn’t “self-regulate” on her period.

“The reason that I don’t go bananas on my period is because I have been brought up with socialization that has told me, ‘You will feel bananas a couple of days before your period,'” Bell told Shepard and cohost Monica Padman. “‘Don’t scream at everyone. Even though that is what you want to do, you can’t do that. What is happening to you is in your brain chemistry and your hormones.'”

She added: “We are also expected to self-regulate, and if I acted like I ‘wanted to’ every time on my period, we would a 100% not be married.”