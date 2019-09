Of course. It’s Germany. The DAX has been getting pounded in recent weeks, as the Greece situation deteriorates.



Today: Major snapback on talk of a new bailout. Highly exposed German banks breathe a huge sigh of relief, and a big end destination for the country’s exporters (the European periphery) remains intact.

