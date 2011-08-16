German Stocks Are Getting Smashed After That GDP Disaster

We already mentioned that markets were selling off, and that German GDP clocked in with a big miss, but we just wanted to emphasise the damage.



The DAX index is currently off over 2.6%, clearly the biggest loser in Europe.

We note with a bit of amusement the timing of this article from yesterday in the NYT titled: Germany Is Flying Above the Economic Storm in Europe.

It does make some good points: Unemployment is ultra-low, there’s no civil strife, etc.

Hopefully it wasn’t a jinx.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.