DAX 11,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

Germany’s DAX stock index just slammed past the 11,000 mark for the first time ever.

That’s on the back of Germany’s unexpectedly strong growth figures. Growth hit 0.7% in the fourth quarter, way higher than the 0.3% that had been expected.

Here’s how German stocks look today:

Over the year to date, the DAX is up by nearly 12%, easily beating US and UK equities.

