Why You Should Be Scared If An Employee Answers Your Questions Too Quickly

When someone answers her questions too fast, Dawn Zier’s red flag goes up.

The CEO of weight loss company Nutrisystem tells the New York Times that in her experience a rapid answer often hides a lack of genuine facts. So when she was brought in to turn Nutrisystem around, she made it her mission to implement a facts-based culture.

“One issue I found when I got there is that when I would ask people questions, they would answer a little too quickly, without even having to think about it,” Zier explains. “But when I dug in, the facts weren’t always the facts being presented.”

“So I said: ‘Time out,'” she continues. “Out culture has to be fact-based. I’m willing to have any conversation with you, and I like dialogue, but at the same time, it has to be based in fact.”

These days, Zier’s motto is “Just the Facts,” and she says the company sums up her philosophy using the acronym FACTS, which stands for Focused, Accountability, Customer-centric, Team, and Success.

