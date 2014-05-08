New 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes' Trailer Shows All Out War

20th Century Fox just released the second trailer for “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

The film is the sequel to 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” which starred James Franco.

While Franco will appear via flashback video in this film, Gary Oldman and Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty”) will star along with Keri Russell (“The Americans”) continuing the story of Caesar, the ape from the first instalment .

Here’s the synopsis from Fox:

“A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. They reach a fragile peace, but it proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth’s dominant species.”

The film is in theatres July 11.

