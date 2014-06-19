New 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes' Trailer Will Make You Jump

20th Century Fox just released the final trailer for “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and we were surprised it actually made us jump back in our seats and go “Whoa.”

We’ll admit that we’ve been pretty sceptical about this sequel.

Sure, the film, which pits the apes against humans in an inescapable war, does have Gary Oldman, who’s always golden on screen; however, director Rupert Wyatt and James Franco aren’t returning from the first film.

According to Deadline, Wyatt thought a 2014 release would be a rush for the film and Franco will be seen through a video flashback.

So for this final trailer to make us actually jump halfway through and go “whoa” is a big deal. We watch a lot of trailers, and I think the last time I’ve had any sort of emotional response was while watching the first “X-Men: Days of Future Past” trailer or the one for “The Fault in Our Stars” (come on, it’s a sad movie). Coincidentally, both also happen to be movies put out by Fox.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is in theatres July 11.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now, that you’ve watched the trailer, it’s worth noting two versions of it were released that are slightly different from each other. The biggest change is the edit of the brutal gunning scene I was talking about.

In one version, an ape is seen viciously holding a firearm. In the the trailer above, a man’s hand obscures it from view. You’ll notice the colouring is also different.

Here’s what you see in the domestic trailer:

And here’s what’s shown in the international ones:

What really gets us and makes us jump is the man’s reaction to watching his buddy get gunned down by an ape. It’s visibly shown in the international trailer and cut from the other. I’m not putting an image in here because it’s slightly graphic.

You can watch the other version with a few swapped out scenes, here.

