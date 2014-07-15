Here's How The Apes In 'The Planet Of The Apes' Sequel Look Without CGI

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” came out this weekend and was a massive hit making more than $US70 million.

By far, one of the best parts of the movie was the incredible motion capture work used in the sequel.

Motion capture guru Andy Serkis, who is known for his work as Gollum / Smeagol in both “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “The Hobbit,” reprised his role of Caesar the ape from the first film.

However, he’s not just voicing an ape. Serkis acts out the entire role, crawling around and making very specific facial expressions to translate on screen.

Everything the ape does, Serkis does along with the team of actors who lend their talents to the other apes in the film.

Back in May, 20th Century Fox released a splitscreen video that shows exactly how Serkis and actors Toby Kebbell, Larramie Doc Shaw, Terry Notary, and Karin Konoval bring the apes to life on screen.

It’s pretty cool.

First, the actors get into full body motion capture suits. The white markers on the actor’s faces help track their movement on the digital animal. The tracking picks up everything from spoken words …

… to movements …

… and facial expressions.

Watch the video below:

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is in theatres July 11.

