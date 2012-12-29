New York Woman Arrested In Connection With Deadly Ambush On 2 Firefighters

Photo: Jamie Germano/@jgermano1

A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a Christmas Eve ambush that left two New York state firefighters dead, the AP is reporting.The charge against Dawn Nguyen of Rochester is related to an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a 12-guage shotgun that 62-year-old William Spengler had with him when he shot and killed two firefighters responding to a blaze, police told the AP.



Nguyen was charged with filing a falsified business record.

Spengler apparently set the blaze to trap the firefighters, four of whom were shot before Spengler killed himself.

Nguyen’s lawyer, Dave Palmiere, says his client bought the two weapons legally, and that they were stolen, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

One of the guns was a .223 Bushmaster, the same one used by Adam Lanza in his deadly rampage at a Connecticut elementary school earlier this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.