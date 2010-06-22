One Corporation Is Really Enjoying The Gulf Oil Spill

Among the dozens of small companies and inventors trying to get rich off the oil spill cleanup is at least one major soap company: Dawn, owned by Proctor & Gamble.



Dawn’s home page shows a pair of baby ducks with the text “Learn how you can help Dawn save wildlife” (via FT Energy Source). The link goes to Dawn’s Facebook page, which claims that Dawn is the best product for cleaning oil-covered birds. The company sounds pretty excited:

Yeeeehaw! Welcome to Texas! 38 rescued Brown Pelicans from Alabama and Louisiana were released Sunday into the San Antonio Bay in the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.

Our thanks go out to the International Bird Rescue Research centre and Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research for saving these beautiful birds!

Don’t miss: Nausea-Inducing Photos Of Oil Entering The Marshes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.