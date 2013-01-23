UNBOXING: The Davos Swag Bag

Photo: Business Insider

The world’s most prestigious and important conference kicked off in Davos, Switzerland yesterday.At this conference, world leaders gather to discuss topics that are considered to be of vital importance to the world.



For the past two years, the most popular article I have written about the Davos conference (by one measure) is the “unboxing” of the Davos swag bag.

This is not because the Davos swag bag is a particularly awesome swag bag.

It is because, it seems impossible not to conclude, the most interesting thing about the Davos conference from the perspective of those who are not at the Davos conference is the Davos swag bag.

With this in mind, we once again bring you…

