UNBOXING: The Davos Swag Bag

Photo: Business Insider
The world’s most prestigious and important conference kicked off in Davos, Switzerland yesterday.At this conference, world leaders gather to discuss topics that are considered to be of vital importance to the world.
For the past two years, the most popular article I have written about the Davos conference (by one measure) is the “unboxing” of the Davos swag bag.
This is not because the Davos swag bag is a particularly awesome swag bag.
It is because, it seems impossible not to conclude, the most interesting thing about the Davos conference from the perspective of those who are not at the Davos conference is the Davos swag bag.
With this in mind, we once again bring you…
The Davos conference is the most prestigious and important conference in the world. So one might expect that the Davos swag bag would be similarly superlative.
Upon opening the Davos swag bag, however, one quickly encounters lots of paper. That doesn't look promising. Maybe some goodies are hiding at the bottom. Let's dump it and see.
That's it. That's the swag bag for the most important and prestigious conference in the world. It's a serious and well-meaning swag bag, clearly--no crass commercialism here. It's a PRAGMATIC swag bag. But, man, is it a boring swag bag. As a token of my apologies on behalf of the World Economic Forum for it being so boring, I bring you this exclusive picture of... Charlize Theron.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.