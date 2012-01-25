UNBOXING: The Davos Swag Bag

Photo: Business Insider
One of the most popular posts I wrote about Davos last year was the one about unboxing the swag bag.So, naturally, I unboxed this year’s swag bag.
This is the most prestigious conference in the world, so one has high hopes for the swag bag.
Were those hopes met this year? Exceeded? Dashed?
Note explaining that wool item is a gift from Sukhbaatar Batbold, the prime minister of Mongolia, and Madam Khorloo Otgontuya, presumably also of Mongolia. Thanks, Mr. Batbold!
So that's the Davos swag bag. Underwhelming? Well, yes, it's kind of underwhelming, considering how over-the-top everything else about the conference is. But you know what? It's USEFUL. 5 out of 8 people waiting at a Davos bus stop this morning were carrying the bag. And the last thing anyone needs is more swag. This conference is about the people and the experience, not the swag. And where else you going to be given a complimentary scarf by the prime minister of Mongolia?
