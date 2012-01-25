UNBOXING: The Davos Swag Bag

Henry Blodget
Davos Swag bag

Photo: Business Insider

One of the most popular posts I wrote about Davos last year was the one about unboxing the swag bag.So, naturally, I unboxed this year’s swag bag.

This is the most prestigious conference in the world, so one has high hopes for the swag bag.

Were those hopes met this year? Exceeded? Dashed?

THE DAVOS SWAG BAG: A generic black laptop satchel with WEF logo sewn on one side.

TOP VIEW: Thinner than last year's swag bag. More fashionable, less dorky.

SIDE VIEW: Lots of pouches and zippers.

PROFILE RELATIVE TO iPHONE (3GS)

THE FIRST POUCH: Empty.

THE SECOND POUCH: Empty.

THE THIRD POUCH: Empty.

THE FOURTH POUCH: Empty.

THE FIFTH POUCH: Swag!

THE SWAG: Dumped.

The books are fat and heavy -- as they must be to list several thousand attendees.

NEXT: A conference program. Helpful but superfluous--everyone has electronic versions. Also out of date.

A Davos Arts And Culture Guide...

...to some bash thrown by Brazil. The event will be jammed, but no one you know will go.

Map of Congress centre.

Wool item, probably a scarf.

Note explaining that wool item is a gift from Sukhbaatar Batbold, the prime minister of Mongolia, and Madam Khorloo Otgontuya, presumably also of Mongolia. Thanks, Mr. Batbold!

A booklet of WEF publications, with handy thumb drive.

A pair of snow cleats.

So that's the Davos swag bag. Underwhelming? Well, yes, it's kind of underwhelming, considering how over-the-top everything else about the conference is. But you know what? It's USEFUL. 5 out of 8 people waiting at a Davos bus stop this morning were carrying the bag. And the last thing anyone needs is more swag. This conference is about the people and the experience, not the swag. And where else you going to be given a complimentary scarf by the prime minister of Mongolia?

