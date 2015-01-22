DAVOS SOURCE: The US Is Growing So Much Weed Now, They're Burning Down Their Crops In Mexico

Reuters An American farmer.

Tuesday night at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a source with knowledge of security issues along the United States-Mexico border shared this interesting tidbit: The supply of marijuana grown in the United States has become so abundant and cheap that in the regions of northern Mexico, where it used to be grown, farmers have taken to burning their crops.

Because of the increased domestic supply, it is no longer profitable for these Mexican farmers to grow, reap, and transport weed across the border.

They have decided there is more money in burning down their crops down and planting something else instead.

This makes sense. Medical marijuana is legal in 23 states, and recreational marijuana is legal in three and decriminalized in many more.

The bad news: This source says Mexican farmers are growing opium poppies instead — the plants used to make heroin.

(We’d describe the source of this information more, but the World Economic Forum is held under something called “The Chatham House Rule,” wherein reporters are able to share information they have heard here but are not allowed to describe its source.)

NOW WATCH: 5 Ways Supermarkets Trick You Into Spending More Money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.