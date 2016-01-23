Global leaders are undergoing this intense refugee simulation at Davos

At a retreat in Davos, Switzerland, global leaders discuss what’s happening throughout the world. One of the hot button topics this year is the refugee crisis. To better understand the refugee situation, Crossroads International is running a live-action simulation for conference participants.

