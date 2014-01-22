This Is A Really Great Power Outlet

Finding power for your laptop or phone while you’re out at a conference is always a stressful thing. There are never enough conveniently located outlets.

The stress is doubly so if you’re travelling in a foreign country and have to deal with the trouble of adapters.

Fortunately the folks here at the World Economic Forum were thinking one step ahead.

This is a power strip near set of chairs. What makes it awesome is that my Normal American plug for my MacBook Air fits right into it. It clearly fits a range of international standard plugs. The fact that power plugs aren’t globally standard is annoying. But it’s smart for an international event to place a range of options out for users, rather than making everyone go digging for their converter.

