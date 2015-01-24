Davos Party Shut Down After Bartenders Blow Through Enough Booze For Two Nights

AP This is not a photo from the party.

The panels and speeches and talks put on by the World Economic Forum here at Davos are something to behold.

At one elbow, you’ll have the president of a conflict-ridden Eurasian country.

At the other, the CEO of an advertising company that funds your favourite TV shows.

The parties are yet more incredible.

Take the one thrown last night, by a renowned space exploration company.

Held in a private apartment up in the mountains, overlooking the town of Davos in the valley below, it raged until two in the morning — and only shut down because a squad of Swiss police insisted.

To fuel the festivity — and one more, planned for tonight — the party-throwers company had flown in bartenders from England.

At around 1:30 a.m., a neighbour — who happened to be the CEO of multinational insurance company — complained to the party’s hosts.

This complaint was ignored.

But then, at 2:00 a.m., one of the bartenders approached the host and said: Not only have we run out of the liquor we planned to serve tonight, we’ve also run out of all the booze we had set aside for tomorrow.

The party needed to come to an end.

Remembering the prior complaint, the party host cranked up the music — a song about California living — to very high volumes.

In came the squad of Swiss police. Apparently, there is a photo of one of them pointing at the DJ telling him to cut the music.

We’re told that, at this point, Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino, a guest of this party, laughed and shouted, “This is great!”

