And, Speaking Of Orgies, Who Can Forget The Star-Studded Bacchanalian Davosian 'Taxidermy' Party?

Last night, Jon Stewart blasted the current goings-on in Davos, Switzerland, as an “orgy of self-congratulatory excess.”

Few people here saw the broadcast — at that hour, they were too busy drinking or sleeping. But it’s fair to say they would have enjoyed it. Then they would have raised a glass to Jon Stewart and roared, “Dude, get over here, you’re missing the party!”

Tonight, in fact, is the anniversary of the hot ticket party in Davos last year — a “taxidermy”-themed bash thrown by billionaire entrepreneur Sean Parker, Salesforce.com CEO Mark Benioff, and Ian Osborne of the London-based communications firm Osborne & Partners.

Billed as the “Future Of Philanthropy Nightcap,” the party was held in what until recently had been a crappy bar on Davos’s main drag. Earlier in the week bar had been transformed — at a rumoured cost of $US1 million — into a one-of-a-kind “taxidermy” emporium, with stuffed animals and animal heads on many of the walls.

There was a wine bar in one corner.

And a team of bartenders called “Liquid Chef” had been flown in from London.

John Legend (also flown in) was playing.

There were said to be three levels of restricted rooms below the main level that only certain guests had access to (I didn’t). And there was, as you will see, an eclectic mix of guests. I generally feel about two decades too old to fully appreciate parties like these, but last year’s guests included some folks who were two decades younger and some who were two decades older than me.

Here are some pictures. Apologies in advance for the lousy quality. I’ll try to get better ones when I go to another Davos-ending bash in the same transformed bar tonight.

The coat check. You arrive here after being greeted by some extremely attractive people whose sole job was to greet you. The stage. That's a full-sized stuffed grizzly. A cape buffalo. With laser beams for eyes. The wine bar. That's Joe Schoendorf of Accel Partners over toward the left. And Gillian Tett of the FT is in the middle at the back. Duncan Niederauer, CEO of NYSE Euronext, on the right. Scott Cutler, EVP, has his back to the camera. That's Gary Cohn, the president of Goldman Sachs, on the stage. When he came in, another guest mistook him for someone at JP Morgan-Chase. Gary fist-bumped him to let him know he didn't hold it against him. Soundcloud CEO Alex Ljung. Drew Houston of Dropbox was nearby (not pictured). Jacob Weisberg, President of The Slate Group Jonathan Lenson, Director of Business Development of WPP (left) and Mark Read, CEO of WPP Digital. Jimmy Wales, the inventor of Wikipedia, talking to David Jones, the CEO of Havas. John Gapper of the FT. Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs. Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo (under another animal head with the laser eyes) Marissa Mayer and Jimmy Wales dodging laser beams. David Kirkpatrick of Techonomy (right). And me (left). Maria Seidman, the founder of Yapp, and her husband Dov Seidman, the CEO of LRN. Sean Parker (right), Mark Benioff (center), and Ian Osborne (left) Sean Parker (left) shushing the crowd as John Legend begins to play... There were dozens more folks you might know there, including hedge-fund manager Dan Loeb, Harvard professor Ken Rogoff, Slide founder Max Levchin, Idealab CEO Bill Gross, Tom Hulme of IDEO, digital journalism professor Jeff Jarvis, Newsweek's Dan Gross, Google's Nikesh Aurora, Goldman's PR boss Jake Siewart, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, and many more. But my pictures of those folks are even worse. So I'll close with the cape buffalo again.

