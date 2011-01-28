Davos Is Actually About Mass Humiliation And Paranoia -- And The Jealous Wives And Mistresses Get It The Worst

Wikimedia Commons



Of Snubs and Men The point about Davos is that it makes everyone feel wildly insecure.

Billionaires and heads of state alike are all convinced that they have been given the worst hotel rooms, put on the least interesting panels and excluded from the most important events/most interesting private dinners.

The genius of World Economic Founder Klaus Schwab is that he has been able to persuade hundreds of accomplished businessmen to pay thousands of dollars to attend an event which is largely based on mass humiliation and paranoia.

Wives feel sympathetic to their husbands and share their pain. But we have our own problems to cope with. After all, we are the on the bottom rung of the Davos ladder…

