Here's What A Fast-Food Cheeseburger Costs In Davos

Want to get a sense of the prices in Switzerland?

Here are the prices at the cheapest fast-food place in Davos. The prices are in Swiss Francs, so in U.S. dollars we’re looking at $US13 for the regular burger and nearly $US19 for the double.

Now maybe at a high-end place in, say, New York, $US13 for a cheeseburger is normal, but this place was assuredly not high-end. Compared to McDonald’s pricing, we’re looking at well over double what you’d expect to pay for this kind of sandwich.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.