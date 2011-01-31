THE DAVOS AWARDS: The 25 People And Companies Who Just Won The World's Most Prestigious Event

Well, it’s all over but the skiing.



Last week, ~2,500 of the world’s powerful and prominent people descended upon a ski town in the Alps to listen, gab, and schmooze until the cows came home (and beyond).

And, yes, the themes of the conference were cooperation and “shared norms” and making the world a better place.

But this is a competitive bunch.

So underneath the cooperation was competition.

And fear.

Specifically, the fear that, no matter where you were and what you were doing and who you were talking to, somewhere someone else was at a better party, or having more fun, or talking to someone more important.

In short, the fear was that someone else was winning Davos.

And they probably were!

So in the spirit of our theme that the truth about Davos is that it’s just like high school, we have some friendly awards to give out…

