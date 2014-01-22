Here's A Special Message For Marissa Mayer At Davos

Here’s some SERIOUSLY targeted advertising.

On the main street here at Davos, Credit Suisse posted a sign welcoming Marissa Mayer to Davos. At least I assume they’re talking about Marissa Mayer.

Actually, Marissa wasn’t the only notable to get a special sign from Credit Suisse.

They also welcomed Matt Damon (I assume, he’s here for work he’s done on a water charity) and Didier Burkhalter (President of the Swiss Confederation). I had to look up the Didier.

And here’s a sign welcoming Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi and Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Anyway, the mix of folks gives you a nice sense of the kind of names this place attracts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.