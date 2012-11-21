49ers Tight End Fuels The San Francisco QB Controversy By Raving About Back-Up Colin Kaepernick

Photo: AP

49ers tight end Vernon Davis had his best game of the season in San Francisco’s 32-7 win over Chicago last night.After the game he heaped praise on back-up QB Colin Kaepernick, who played so well that there’s now a legitimate quarterback controversy between him and Alex Smith.



Here’s what Davis told CSN Bay Area:

“I felt like somebody took the handcuffs off me.

“The ball that he threw me, it was one of those balls that you see Tom Brady throw . . . second window . . . I didn’t expect the ball to come because we run that play quite a few times and the tight end usually doesn’t get the ball on that play. But he saw it, and he put it there.”

Kaepernick threw eight passes in Davis’ direction (a season high for him), and David caught six balls for 83 yards and a TD.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said he’d play the QB situation by ear, but right now Kaepernick has a lot going for him. He averaged more than 10 yards per attempt (2 yards more than Smith’s average) against a Bears D that ranks in the top five in both points allowed and yards allowed. Smith has managed games well, but struggled to make the sort big, game-changing plays that Kaepernick can make.

Kaepernick gives the 49ers offence a bit of dynamism that it hasn’t had in a while, and having players like Davis on his side will help his chances of landing the starting job when Smith is healthy.

