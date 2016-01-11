In memory of David Bowie here are some of his greatest hits

Cyrus Engineer
David Bowie deadGettyDavid Bowie has died aged 69 after battling cancer.

Musical legend David Bowie sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 69.

Bowie is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of all time and tributes have poured in from around the world following news of his death.

Born in Brixton, south London, Bowie died of cancer, having only released his latest album Blackstar three days before his death.

In memory of Bowie we have compiled some of his greatest and most memorable songs which show how and why he was loved and respected by so many.

 

Life on Mars

Heroes

Lets Dance

Ashes to Ashes

Fashion

Space Oddity

Ziggy Stardust

The Jean Genie

Under Pressure

Starman

Fame

China Girl

Changes

