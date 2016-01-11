In memory of David Bowie here are some of his greatest hits

Getty David Bowie has died aged 69 after battling cancer.

Musical legend David Bowie sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 69.

Bowie is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of all time and tributes have poured in from around the world following news of his death.

Born in Brixton, south London, Bowie died of cancer, having only released his latest album Blackstar three days before his death.

In memory of Bowie we have compiled some of his greatest and most memorable songs which show how and why he was loved and respected by so many.

Life on Mars Heroes Lets Dance Ashes to Ashes Fashion Space Oddity Ziggy Stardust The Jean Genie Under Pressure Starman Fame China Girl Changes

