Here's An Amazing Picture Of San Francisco's LED-Decked Bay Bridge In The Fog

Stretching over 1.8 miles and rising 500 feet high, the Bay Lights is the world’s largest LED light sculpture. San Francisco-based photographer David Yu recently caught a rare glimpse of the sculpture, which is attached to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, wrapped in fog.

Built in early 2013, the Bay Lights contains 25,000 LED lights controlled by a computer that determines the never-repeating pattern of lights. It was designed by light artist Leo Villareal, who also has a permanent installation in National Gallery Of Art in Washington D.C..

While San Francisco’s famous fog often rolls in on the Golden Gate Bridge, it rarely does so on the lesser known Bay Bridge. When Yu, who photographs cityscapes often, saw the fog was coming in, he rushed out for an incredible picture.

