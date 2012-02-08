It Looks Like Mets Player David Wright Has Finally Sold His Ultimate Bachelor Pad In NYC

Photo: Courtesy of CORE Group NYC

Mets third baseman, David Wright, has been trying to sell his ultimate bachelor pad in NYC’s Flatiron district for a few months now and it looks like he finally found a buyer.According to StreetEasy, the penthouse is no longer available.



Wright recently lowered the price of his party palace to $6.75 million.

Wright bought the penthouse back in 2006 for $6.1 million but relocated to the Upper East Side in March.

When Wright moved in to the Flatiron penthouse, he shut down the block so a crane could lift his hot tub up to the top floor.

The bachelor’s paradise also includes a full salt-water aquarium in the family room and a state of the art sound system on the rooftop.

