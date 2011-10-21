Mets Great David Wright Just Chopped The Price On His Baller Bachelor Pad In NYC

Leah Goldman
wright

Photo: Courtesy of CORE Group NYC

Mets third baseman, David Wright, has been trying to sell his ultimate bachelor pad in NYC’s Flatiron district for a few months now, and he just chopped $200,000 of his asking price.This party palace can be yours for just $6.75 million.

Wright bought the penthouse back in 2006 for $6.1 million but relocated to the Upper East Side in March.

When Wright moved in to the Flatiron penthouse, he shut down the block so a crane could lift his hot tub up to the top floor. We wonder what kind of first impression he gave his new neighbours?

The bachelor’s paradise also includes a full salt-water aquarium in the family room and a state of the art sound system on the rooftop.

Straight. Up. Bachelor. Pad.

What's a bachelor pad without a pool table?

White and black throughout the whole house

Awesome views

Black and white bedroom

Not one, but FIVE flat screens on the wall

Awesome patio for the summer

Fancy entrance way

