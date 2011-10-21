Mets Great David Wright Just Chopped The Price On His Baller Bachelor Pad In NYC

Photo: Courtesy of CORE Group NYC

Mets third baseman, David Wright, has been trying to sell his ultimate bachelor pad in NYC’s Flatiron district for a few months now, and he just chopped $200,000 of his asking price.This party palace can be yours for just $6.75 million.



Wright bought the penthouse back in 2006 for $6.1 million but relocated to the Upper East Side in March.

When Wright moved in to the Flatiron penthouse, he shut down the block so a crane could lift his hot tub up to the top floor. We wonder what kind of first impression he gave his new neighbours?

The bachelor’s paradise also includes a full salt-water aquarium in the family room and a state of the art sound system on the rooftop.

