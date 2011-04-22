Mets Great David Wright Is Selling His Baller Bachelor Pad In NYC For $7.85 Million

Photo: Courtesy of CORE Group NYC

Mets third baseman, David Wright, has the ultimate bachelor pad in NYC’s Flatiron district, and it’s up for grabs for $7.85 million.Wright bought the penthouse back in 2006 for $6.1 million but relocated to the Upper East Side last month.



When Wright moved in to the Flatiron penthouse, he shut down the block so a crane could lift his hot tub up to the top floor. We wonder what kind of first impression he gave his new neighbours?

The bachelor’s paradise also includes a full salt-water aquarium in the family room and a state of the art sound system on the rooftop.

