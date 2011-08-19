Mets Third Baseman David Wright Ended An Inning After Baffling A Baserunner With A Fake Throw Last Night

Not much has gone right for the Mets this season, but at least they have this sick David Wright play to hold onto.



With two outs in the fourth inning last night against the Padres, Wright made a diving stop up the line. Unable to make the out at first, he faked a throw, luring baserunner Cameron Maybin off of third base before Wright applied the tag.

The Mets won 7-3.

Here’s the video:



