23-Year-Old NFL Player Forced To Retire Explains Why No One Should Feel Bad For Him

New York Giants running back David Wilson found out this week that he would have to retire from the NFL because of a spinal injury.

Doctors advised Wilson to quit football because he has diffuse cervical stenosis, a neck condition that could cause paralysis if he continued to play in the NFL.

The 23-year-old was a first round pick in the 2013 draft and is eligible to receive $US1.3 million of the $US2.3 million remaining on his contract, according to Bloomberg.

Having to retire after only playing for two years in the NFL is heartbreaking, but Wilson is looking for the positives in the situation. Wilson delivered an emotional, yet inspirational speech at a press conference. “Don’t for a second, y’all, think I’m pitying myself, or sad. I got to live my dream. I’ll set another dream and be great at that. I always look to be great at whatever I do,” Wilson told the press, through tears.

The young football star also offered some great life advice for everyone:

“At no point, should anyone feel like this is over. We all go through obstacles in life. The main thing is, when you’re going through those obstacles, to stay focused and embrace faith and keep your dreams. Even if one dream fades away, set another goal. Set another dream and try to reach that.”

Here’s the speech, it’s worth watching:

