NFL Player Who Was Forced To Retire At Age 23 Has Some Great Perspective On His Bad Luck

New York Giants running back David Wilson was advised to quit football by team doctors on Monday.

Wilson has diffuse cervical stenosis, a neck condition that put him at risk for paralysis and quadriplegia if he continued to play, a medical expert told the New York Times.

In a statement released by the team, Wilson was positive about having to walk away from the game at age 23. He said that he’s lucky to still have his health, and was thankful for being able to live his dream.

This is some remarkable perspective from a guy who was just told his career was over:

“I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me, or pity me. I lived my dream. A lot of people only get to dream their dream. I lived that dream. Now I have a chance to dream another dream and live that, too. “I’m thankful that I can literally walk away from the game and that I am healthy and capable of doing the same things I have done all my life, except play football. I always try to find the positive in everything. This morning when I saw Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Warren, I didn’t hear what I wanted to hear, but I expected that what they told me could be a possibility. I had played out both scenarios in my mind. I prayed this morning before I went to see them that they would tell me what God would tell me. He put His answer in them to relay to me.”

Wilson, a 1st-round pick in 2012, is eligible to earn $US1.3 million of the $US2.3 million left on his contract, Bloomberg reports.

The injury is a horrible dose of bad luck. But it won’t change his life after football, and he has all the financial security he needs for the time being.

