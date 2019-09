Say what you will about New York Giants running back David Wilson and his penchant for fumbling, but the man can do some unreal celebrations.

Here he is after scoring the opening touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles today. That’s a double backflip, or, more accurately, a back-to-back backflip.

Skill:

