New York Giants Back-Up Says He'll Be A Hall Of Famer, Compares Himself To Birth Control

Say what you will about David Wilson — a New York Giants rookie with 15 career carries — but he certainly doesn’t lack confidence.He spoke with Newsday’s Bob Glauber yesterday, and compared his consistency and success rate to that of … birth control? Here’s the quote (via SB Nation):



“I’m like birth control. You have to believe in me. Like birth control, 99.9 per cent of the time I’m going to come through for you.”

As great as that quote is, it’s probably only the second-bravest thing Wilson said. He also asserted that he’ll be in the Hall of Fame when all is said and done:

“I think at the end of my career, I’ll be in the Hall of Fame. I know myself and I know (when) I have guys around me that feel the same way, which I feel I do. When I get my opportunity, the sky is not the limit. I think it’s past it. You have to believe in yourself to do good things. This is how I feel.”

Beyond the absurdity of the birth control thing (which may get him into the Ridiculous Athlete Quote Hall of Fame), you have to appreciate Wilson’s faith in himself. The running back position in the NFL is dying, with teams bringing in a fresh crop of backs every few years.

If that trend continues, Wilson will probably have to bounce around the league after a few years with the Giants, and persistence and self-confidence are two qualities you need to endure that process.

